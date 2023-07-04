comscore Competitive Hawaii proposals sought to fight homelessness with federal funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Competitive Hawaii proposals sought to fight homelessness with federal funds

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, between U.S. Rep. Ed Case, second from left, and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, met with community leaders Monday to discuss homelessness funding.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, between U.S. Rep. Ed Case, second from left, and U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, met with community leaders Monday to discuss homelessness funding.

Hawaii government leaders received a personal invitation Monday to apply for a record pool of federal grant funding for combating homelessness. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Monique Ibarra, Nanci Kreidman and Sujeong Lee

Scroll Up