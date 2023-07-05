comscore Column: Unions are part of solution, not problem | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Unions are part of solution, not problem

  • By Raymond Catania, Joli Tokusato and John Witeck
  • Today
  • Updated 6:34 p.m.

In a recent letter to the editor regarding the now-resolved Hawaii Gas and Teamsters Union contract negotiations, the author asked, “Are the unions responsible for making Hawaii unaffordable?” (“Teamsters strike will cause increase in prices, Star-Advertiser, June 15). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula

Scroll Up