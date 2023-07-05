Letter: Train systems anywhere will have a bumpy ride

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I’m guessing from City Council member Val Okimoto’s comments on passenger safety on Skyline that she hasn’t ridden public transportation before (“Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens,” Star-Advertiser, July 2).

If you ride any train system anywhere in the world, it will be bumpy. The train will rock. When it starts moving or stops, you have to be prepared or you might fall and get hurt — which is why there are grab bars and straps.

Ronald Gerard

Kapolei

