Letter: Train systems anywhere will have a bumpy ride

I’m guessing from City Council member Val Okimoto’s comments on passenger safety on Skyline that she hasn’t ridden public transportation before (“Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens,” Star-Advertiser, July 2). Read more

