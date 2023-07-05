Editorial | Letters Letter: Train systems anywhere will have a bumpy ride Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I’m guessing from City Council member Val Okimoto’s comments on passenger safety on Skyline that she hasn’t ridden public transportation before (“Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens,” Star-Advertiser, July 2). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I’m guessing from City Council member Val Okimoto’s comments on passenger safety on Skyline that she hasn’t ridden public transportation before (“Rail ridership projections, revenue uncertain after Skyline opens,” Star-Advertiser, July 2). If you ride any train system anywhere in the world, it will be bumpy. The train will rock. When it starts moving or stops, you have to be prepared or you might fall and get hurt — which is why there are grab bars and straps. Ronald Gerard Kapolei EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Greet arriving visitors with music and hula