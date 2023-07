Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Located in Kailua, Manoa Chocolate Hawaii’s factory tasting room and retail shop is the perfect one-stop shop for chocoholics. Read more

Located in Kailua, Manoa Chocolate Hawaii’s factory tasting room and retail shop is the perfect one-stop shop for chocoholics. But the biz started a chocolate-and-wine pairing service this year — known as Manoa Natural Wine Bar — available Wednesdays-Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. with live music on Thurs day evenings.

Manoa Natural Wine Bar features specifically chosen chocolate pairings for every wine on its menu. Most customers end up with a wine flight ($20) — the day’s selection of three wines (3-ounce pours) — along with a chocolate flight ($12), three different varieties to pair with the wines. Since the menu features hand-harvested wines, the selection often rotates. Chocolates are chosen to pair with specific wines based on mouthfeel and complementary flavors.

The wine bar is open for walk-ins only unless customers have a party of six or more.

Call 808-263-6292 or visit manoachocolate.com/pages/natural-wine-bar to learn more.

Breakfast buffet is back

After a three-year hiatus, Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa is proud to announce the return of its popular breakfast buffet. It boasts an array of hot and cold selections, including eggs Benedict, salads, smoked salmon, breakfast favorites like bacon, local-style fried rice, breads, fruits and juices.

It also features an omelet station, and Moana’s signature “beautiful pancakes” and mochi waffles. Don’t forget to check out its Japanese breakfast station as well, which includes items such as broiled or misoyaki salmon, pickled vegetables, miso soup and natto.

Cost is $44 for adults and $22 for children under 12. Call 808-922-3111.

In addition to the buffet, the Veranda’s a la carte breakfast menu is also available 6-10:30 a.m. daily. For more information, visit verandawaikiki.com.

Holey moley

Holey Grail Donuts collaborated with Diaspora Co. for June’s “Breaking Bread,” concocting the innovative “Strawberry Sumac” doughnut. The taro-based doughnut is fried in coconut oil and then topped with Hawaii-grown strawberries, lilikoi and wild sumac — one of the many spices distributed by Diaspora Co.

“Diaspora Co. firmly believes in connecting deeply with the culture and heritage of the regions from which they source their spices,” states Nile Dreiling, co-founder of Holey Grail Donuts. “The company ethos is very aligned with what we are doing here in Hawaii — start meaningful conversations to make this world a better place.”

This limited-time treat is $5 and will be sold until July 20. A percentage of the proceeds from every sale will benefit the Humsafar Trust, an India-based organization founded in 1994 that supports the socio-economic inclusion of transgender people in India.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Just about everything

Big Island Candies just introduced two new savory treats — “Macadamia Nut Shortbread with Everything In It Except the Bagel!” and the “Snack Mix with Everything In It Except the Bagel!” Reminiscent of an everything bagel, both snacks boast a blend of savory seasonings, including salt, garlic, onion, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and more.

“These two products represent our joy for exploring different flavor profiles and pairings that we hope our customers will find new and exciting,” states Sherrie Holi, president and chief operating officer at Big Island Candies.

The shortbreads come in a small gift box packed with 20 individually wrapped cookies for $17.50, while the snack mix is packed in a

5.5-ounce resealable bag for $10.50. Purchase items Big Island Candies retail stores in Hilo and at Ala Moana Center, or on its website.

Visit bigislandcandies.com.