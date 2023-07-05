comscore Taste of Okinawa - 'sharing is belonging' | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chef's Table | Crave

Taste of Okinawa – ‘sharing is belonging’

  • By Alan Wong
  • Today
  • Potama with Spam and tamagoyaki omelet. PHOTO BY ALAN WONG

Recently, I attended the Taste of Okinawa event at the Pagoda ballroom. This cultural gathering featured not only the food, but the song, dance and spirit of a proud community. Read more

Previous Story
Breakfast of champions
Next Story
Let's 'meat' up

Scroll Up