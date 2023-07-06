Letter: Grabauskas got bonus, but Kahikina got a C

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2013, Daniel Grabauskas, former executive director of the Honolulu rail project, was given a bonus of $35,000 after his first evaluation. Read more

Ten years later, current rail CEO Lori Kahikina got a C-minus rating after fixing the problems of the wheels not fitting the rails and various concrete cracks, and delivering a working rail system (“Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone,” Star-Advertiser, June 29).

I give the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation a C-minus rating for its appalling sexism.

Alison Bhattacharyya

Nuuanu

