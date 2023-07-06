Editorial | Letters Letter: Grabauskas got bonus, but Kahikina got a C- Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In 2013, Daniel Grabauskas, former executive director of the Honolulu rail project, was given a bonus of $35,000 after his first evaluation. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In 2013, Daniel Grabauskas, former executive director of the Honolulu rail project, was given a bonus of $35,000 after his first evaluation. Ten years later, current rail CEO Lori Kahikina got a C-minus rating after fixing the problems of the wheels not fitting the rails and various concrete cracks, and delivering a working rail system (“Rail CEO receives ‘C-minus’ evaluation ahead of the project’s biggest milestone,” Star-Advertiser, June 29). I give the board of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation a C-minus rating for its appalling sexism. Alison Bhattacharyya Nuuanu EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Don’t give up on native forest birds