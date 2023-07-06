Letter: Top universities don’t always produce winners

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our extreme U.S. Supreme Court has now made it harder for minorities to get accepted into prestigious schools like Harvard and Duke (“Affirmative action ruling could test admission policies at Hawaii schools,” Star- Advertiser, July 2).

Maybe that’s not so bad in that those schools produced the likes of U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Rand Paul, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As Forrest Gump wisely said, “You never know what you’re going to get.” Ha!

Jim Killett

Lahaina

