Letter: Waiahole residents want mediation on rents

Waiahole needs mediation (“Waiahole Valley lease arbitration deadline extended,” Star-Advertiser, June 30).

When asked why, after a year, that the state didn’t negotiate new rents with two-thirds of the Waiahole lessees (as required by the leases), the state’s reply was they were busy making a deal with the other one-third. Huh?

The majority of Waiahole Valley lessees wanted negotiation; when the state refused to negotiate, the majority asked the state for mediation. Then the state refused mediation.

So the majority went to the governor. All the majority is asking for is mediation. Is that asking too much? Yes, the state feels it’s asking too much.

The residents of Waiahole are now asking everyone to call the governor and have him tell the state to have mediation with Waiahole residents. The people of Hawaii deserve better, fairer treatment from the state, whether it be at Waiahole or any other place in our state.

Kathy Oshiro

Kaneohe

