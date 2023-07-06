Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days
By Dan Nakaso
and Mia Anzalone dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The city’s Department of Transportation Services forecasts that 8,000 to 10,000 riders on average will ride Skyline per day. Passengers rode Honolulu’s Skyline on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bobby Ramirez waited for a train at the Halawa station on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Rose and Moi Delacruz, with their daughter, Yaya, took a selfie aboard one of Honolulu’s Skyline trains Wednesday, the first day of paid ridership. Trains were packed during the rail line’s opening weekend, which was free for riders.