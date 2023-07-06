comscore Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Over 71,000 passengers ride Skyline in first 5, free days

  By Dan Nakaso and Mia Anzalone
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  The city's Department of Transportation Services forecasts that 8,000 to 10,000 riders on average will ride Skyline per day. Passengers rode Honolulu's Skyline on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The city’s Department of Transportation Services forecasts that 8,000 to 10,000 riders on average will ride Skyline per day. Passengers rode Honolulu’s Skyline on Wednesday.

  Bobby Ramirez waited for a train at the Halawa station on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Bobby Ramirez waited for a train at the Halawa station on Wednesday.

  Rose and Moi Delacruz, with their daughter, Yaya, took a selfie aboard one of Honolulu's Skyline trains Wednesday, the first day of paid ridership. Trains were packed during the rail line's opening weekend, which was free for riders.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rose and Moi Delacruz, with their daughter, Yaya, took a selfie aboard one of Honolulu’s Skyline trains Wednesday, the first day of paid ridership. Trains were packed during the rail line’s opening weekend, which was free for riders.

More than 71,000 passengers boarded the city’s new Skyline rail system over the initial five days of free rides — with the first full day of paid rides expected to provide the first real indication of how much interest people have in riding rail’s initial 11 miles. Read more

