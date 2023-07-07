comscore Letter: Some leaders speak up for Skyline rail system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Some leaders speak up for Skyline rail system

It was encouraging to see Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz speak very supportively at the opening of Honolulu’s rail transit service (“Honolulu’s Skyline rail is up and running,” Star-Advertiser, July 1). Read more

