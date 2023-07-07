Letter: Some leaders speak up for Skyline rail system

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was encouraging to see Gov. Josh Green and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz speak very supportively at the opening of Honolulu’s rail transit service (“Honolulu’s Skyline rail is up and running,” Star-Advertiser, July 1).

It suggested that the state and federal governments may come to the city’s aid if more money is needed — as it probably will be — to complete the system to Ala Moana Center.

Green’s enthusiasm was a huge contrast with former Gov. Ben Cayetano’s resolute opposition, and the silence and apparent indifference of other figures.

Now that the system is operating that should change. Honolulu needs rail to avoid gridlock.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

