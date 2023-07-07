comscore Hawaii, Honolulu score $4M for climate action plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii, Honolulu score $4M for climate action plans

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022 Martha Guzman

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022

    Martha Guzman

The state of Hawaii and city of Honolulu have won a combined $4 million from the federal government to help develop plans to battle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Raquel Guss

Scroll Up