Kaiwi coast scenic area on Oahu could become state park

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Nina Whitmire and 16-month-old Sophia Whitmire, visitors from Florida, enjoyed Queen’s Beach, also known as Alan Davis Beach, on Thursday on the Kaiwi coastline. The beach could be part of proposed Kaiwi State Park.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Act 235 directs the state Department of Land and Natural Resources to petition the agency’s board to create Kaiwi State Park, which would include Queen’s Beach, also known as Alan Davis Beach, on the Kaiwi coastline.

Hawaii might have a new state park by this time in 2024 covering about 340 acres of mostly natural coastal land in East Oahu. Read more

On the Move: Raquel Guss

