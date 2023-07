Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Board of Land and Natural Resources has given the green light to destroy the Doris Duke breakwater (“Board OK’s removal of Doris Duke breakwater,” Star-Advertiser, June 24). Read more

The Board of Land and Natural Resources has given the green light to destroy the Doris Duke breakwater (“Board OK’s removal of Doris Duke breakwater,” Star-Advertiser, June 24).

The harbor has been an active recreation area for decades. Yes, three people were severely injured there because the harbor hasn’t been maintained like harbors normally are.

The harbor should either have been dredged or designed to clear itself of sandbar development.

The reason the state agreed to destroy the harbor is because people continue to jump from the platform. The brilliant fix was to put a higher platform in the form of a fence.

In fact, all of the solutions have not addressed the hazard.

The sand eventually shoals up and the hazard is exacerbated at low tides. I have not seen one engineer address the problem.

Developers are encouraged to provide parks in their plans, but there hasn’t been any push to have the state or the Doris Duke Foundation to do the same.

Please help us maintain this precious recreation area.

Edmund Pestana

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter