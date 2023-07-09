comscore Speedcubing makes Rubik’s Cube from the past cool again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Speedcubing makes Rubik’s Cube from the past cool again

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Google Xuan, 7, left, finished the last few moves on a 3x3 as his brother Enzo Xuan, 12, reacted proudly during a practice speedcubing session.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Google Xuan, 7, left, finished the last few moves on a 3x3 as his brother Enzo Xuan, 12, reacted proudly during a practice speedcubing session.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Taitum Tanouye, 13, left, and Travis Dumaran, 13, during the 4x4 practice speedcubing competition.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Taitum Tanouye, 13, left, and Travis Dumaran, 13, during the 4x4 practice speedcubing competition.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Parents watched a practice speedcubing session on June 23 at the South Shore Marketplace. At the table, clockwise from left, are Austin Barton, 11; Taitum Tanouye, 13; Travis Dumaran, 13; Hannah Murai, 18; Kyson Arizala, 14; Kenneth Ng, 12; Enzo Xuan, 12; and KJ Murai, 14.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Parents watched a practice speedcubing session on June 23 at the South Shore Marketplace. At the table, clockwise from left, are Austin Barton, 11; Taitum Tanouye, 13; Travis Dumaran, 13; Hannah Murai, 18; Kyson Arizala, 14; Kenneth Ng, 12; Enzo Xuan, 12; and KJ Murai, 14.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Travis Dumaran,13, worked to solve a 4x4 Rubik’s Cube.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Travis Dumaran,13, worked to solve a 4x4 Rubik’s Cube.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Zack Halsall, 12, left, and Anthony Carrillo, 13, solve a 4x4 during a practice speedcubing session at the South Shore Marketplace in Honolulu on June 23.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Zack Halsall, 12, left, and Anthony Carrillo, 13, solve a 4x4 during a practice speedcubing session at the South Shore Marketplace in Honolulu on June 23.

The Rubik’s Cube, once the ubiquitous toy of the 1970s and ’80s, has made a fast and furious comeback in recent years, and Hawaii cubers, as competitors are called, have been making their mark. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: South Korean law revamps way to count age

Scroll Up