For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Institute for Human Services recently turned 45, and has been a mainstay for providing for the needy and homeless. Shelter director Yolanda “Yolo” Nasser, middle, talked with a client Thursday at IHS’ Sumner Street location.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Registered nurse and nurse educator Elizabeth Glenn prepared her examination table for a client.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteer John Ribellia prepared a plate of food.
COURTESY PHOTO
The Rev. Claude Francis Du Teil, founder of IHS, Hawaii
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015
In the summer of 2015 one of the country’s largest homeless encampments of approximately 300 adults, children and families exploded in Kakaako around the University of Hawaii medical school and the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center. This is a street view of the encampment along Olomehani Street.