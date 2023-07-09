comscore For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Institute for Human Services recently turned 45, and has been a mainstay for providing for the needy and homeless. Shelter director Yolanda “Yolo” Nasser, middle, talked with a client Thursday at IHS’ Sumner Street location.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Registered nurse and nurse educator Elizabeth Glenn prepared her examination table for a client.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer John Ribellia prepared a plate of food.

  • COURTESY PHOTO The Rev. Claude Francis Du Teil, founder of IHS, Hawaii

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2015 In the summer of 2015 one of the country’s largest homeless encampments of approximately 300 adults, children and families exploded in Kakaako around the University of Hawaii medical school and the Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center. This is a street view of the encampment along Olomehani Street.

IHS continues to work on innovative solutions to address the root causes of homelessness as a tenet of its founder, the Rev. Claude Du Teil, who understood that homeless people needed more than beds when he began offering peanut butter sandwiches and coffee throughout Chinatown. Read more

