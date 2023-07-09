IHS in constant need of skilled volunteers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Institute for Human Serv­ices is always in need of people with skills who want to help, beyond serving food at its shelters.

For instance, IHS has set up a communal garden at the Hale Mauliola transitional shelter it runs on Sand Island. It has parts for a garden irrigation system but does not have anyone on staff with the skills to set it up, said Connie Mitchell, IHS’ executive director.

IHS also has opened neighborhood homes aimed at specific populations, such as homeless military veterans and patients considered “medically fragile” who would be in danger on the street.

IHS can always use volunteers with skills in plumbing, carpentry and other renovation work, Mitchell said.

“Absolutely,” she said. “We always have maintenance issues. Skilled labor is something we could really use.” To volunteer, visit ihshawaii.org.