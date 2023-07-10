comscore Letter: It’s disrespectful to call Las Vegas ‘Ninth Island’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: It’s disrespectful to call Las Vegas ‘Ninth Island’

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Finally! A Native Hawaiian gets published for common-sense comments on Las Vegas for Hawaiians. Kapuananialiiokama Kala‘i makes sense (“Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4). Read more

Previous Story
Column: BLNR supports grassroots conservation

Scroll Up