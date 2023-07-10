Editorial | Letters Letter: It’s disrespectful to call Las Vegas ‘Ninth Island’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Finally! A Native Hawaiian gets published for common-sense comments on Las Vegas for Hawaiians. Kapuananialiiokama Kala‘i makes sense (“Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Finally! A Native Hawaiian gets published for common-sense comments on Las Vegas for Hawaiians. Kapuananialiiokama Kala‘i makes sense (“Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4). Hawaiians also should protest the news media calling Las Vegas the Ninth Island. How disrespectful is that? The news media should not joke about that. It is a deceitful joke and the media should pay back Hawaiians for that disrespect every single time it is said on TV. Glen Tanaka Waialae-Kahala EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Column: BLNR supports grassroots conservation