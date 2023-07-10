Letter: It’s disrespectful to call Las Vegas ‘Ninth Island’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finally! A Native Hawaiian gets published for common-sense comments on Las Vegas for Hawaiians. Kapuananialiiokama Kala‘i makes sense (“Las Vegas event wastes money for Hawaiians,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4).

Hawaiians also should protest the news media calling Las Vegas the Ninth Island.

How disrespectful is that? The news media should not joke about that. It is a deceitful joke and the media should pay back Hawaiians for that disrespect every single time it is said on TV.

Glen Tanaka

Waialae-Kahala

