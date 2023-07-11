Letter: Connie Mitchell, IHS deserve our support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I would like to add my tribute to Connie Mitchell, who has been at the helm of the Institute for Human Services for 17 years (“For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways,” Star-Advertiser, July 9). From the very beginning of her tenure, Connie has viewed the homeless population from the very holistic perspective of a nurse.

She is compassionate and caring and knows how to assist people with the many components of rebuilding their lives. She is creative, innovative and willing to look at possible solutions with fresh eyes. There is not a problem she is unwilling to tackle with intelligence, evidence and courage.

In addition to the very long list in the Star-Advertiser story, IHS sends medical teams to homeless individuals on the streets to establish trust and to engage them in treatment.

This is all hard work! Connie and all her staff deserve our immense gratitude and our support in any way we can give it.

Barbara Mathews

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter