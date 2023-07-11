comscore Letter: Connie Mitchell, IHS deserve our support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Connie Mitchell, IHS deserve our support

I would like to add my tribute to Connie Mitchell, who has been at the helm of the Institute for Human Services for 17 years (“For 45 years IHS has provided aid to homeless in innovative ways,” Star-Advertiser, July 9). Read more

