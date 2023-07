Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii has many different butterfly species and they need all the help they can get. Read more

Hawaii has many different butterfly species and they need all the help they can get.

Fill in the pools at the state Capitol with dirt and plant a butterfly garden (“Pools at Hawaii state Capitol might stay dry,” Star-Advertiser, July 10).

Most people know what a monarch butterfly is but have hardly ever seen any of the state’s other butterfly species. Milkweed, or crown flower plant, is a must for monarchs. Any advice from the Butterfly Society of Hawaii, The Maui Butterfly Farm, or anyone who has a butterfly garden can help turn this eyesore into a beautiful butterfly garden.

Let’s get the ball rolling. Anyone else have any ideas on how proceed with this idea? Who does not like beautiful butterflies?

The butterfly called Kamehameha is our state insect and not found outside of Hawaii. I have lived in Hawaii almost 30 years and have never seen one.

Tom Sebas

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter