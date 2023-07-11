Smash burger breakdown
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 3:01 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Photo courtesy Reid Shimabukuro
Photo courtesy Chubbies Burgers
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photo by Joja Hawaii
Photo by Joja Hawaii
Photo by Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Photo courtesy Shay's Smash Burgers
Photo courtesy Shay's Smash Burgers
Photo courtesy Shay's Smash Burgers
-
Photo by Lawrence Tabudlo
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree