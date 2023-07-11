Smash burger breakdown

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Smash burgers feature a crispy patty that’s pressed thin by a cast iron press or a spatula. An extremely hot cooking surface is used to create that charred, almost slightly burned, crust. These spots serve up smash burgers around Oahu.

Carl Ojisan Burger Shop

Carl Ojisan Burger Shop (747 Amana St.) offers smash burgers during lunch only. The menu is limited and features three options: The One, Kaheka Smash and the Classic Cheeseburger. Kaheka Smash features a blend of grass-fed beef and spicy Portuguese sausage and is topped with onions and yellow mustard. Meanwhile, The One is loaded with Snake River Farms 100% premium American wagyu beef, tomato bacon jam, blue cheese, American cheese, onions, jalapeños and special sauce.

Add a basket of crinkle-cut fries for sharing. Follow the biz on Instagram (@carl_og3_ojisan).

Chubbies Burgers

Chubbies Burgers (1145C 12th Ave.) started as a small food truck in 2016 and was the first smash burger-specific business on Oahu, according to owner Jeffrey Nedry.

The biz relocated to its current Kaimuki location last year. Customer favorites include the El Rey — complete with avocado and housemade onion rings with a garlic ranch sauce — and Ten Gallon, a barbecue-style burger with thick-cut bacon and grilled onions.

“Our burger buns are made in house and we use fresh ground beef,” Nedry says.

Popular sides include Chub Fries, onion rings and Oreo milkshakes (shakes are made with a premium vanilla custard soft serve).

Call 808-291-7867 or go online to chubbiesburgers.com.

Betty’s Burgers Honolulu

Located in Pucks Alley (1025 University Ave.), Betty’s Burgers Honolulu is known for its smash burgers that are made from scratch with locally baked buns, along with its crispy, hand-cut French fries. The diner has a retro feel, complete with a juke box and both indoor and outdoor dining.

The smash burger menu is extensive (there’s even a vegetarian option). Popular choices include blue cheese and bacon, teriyaki burger (grilled pineapple, housemade teriyaki sauce, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and barbecue sauce), and the double bacon deluxe with cheese.

Wash everything down with thick milkshakes in flavors like Oreo, peanut butter, strawberry and more.

Call 808-762-0099 or visit bettysburgershi.com.

Joja Hawaii

Joja Hawaii (various locations) opened in 2021 but has since expanded its menu and locations. You can still find the business’s food truck roaming Oahu, but the biz also does tent pop-ups.

The company usually pops up at the FarmLovers Kailua Town market on Sundays, and recently added smash burgers to its menu.

Choose from options like truffle smash burger — housemade 100% beef double smashed burger made with ground rib-eye and beef chuck topped with a special truffle sauce, caramelized onions and American cheese in a brioche bun — and American smash burger with avocado sauce, crispy bacon crumbles, double American cheese and caramelized onions.

Visit jojahawaii.com.

Smashed Hawaii

Smashed Hawaii (824 Sheridan St.) recently opened its food truck with its entire menu centered on smash burgers. All burgers are made to order from 100% beef patties.

Classic burgers come with a smashed patty, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and Smash sauce on freshly baked potato buns. If you’re extra hungry, get a Double, The Big Smash or the Oklahoma fried onion burger. The latter features thinly sliced onions and a beef patty smashed together topped with American cheese and your choice of Smash or barbecue sauce.

Jungle-style fries are great for sharing and come with grilled onions, American cheese and your choice of barbecue or Smash sauce.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@smashedhawaii).

Shay’s Smash Burgers

Located in Aiea, Shay’s Smash Burgers (98-291 Kamehameha Hwy.) has a burger-centric menu. Choose from options like the Fun Guy, All-American and Classic. The Bacon Me Krazy Fries are also a must.

Call 808-460-0951 or visit shayssmashburgers.com.

The Daley Burger

If you’re looking for a no-fuss, nofrills smash burger in a chill spot, check out The Daley (1110 Nuuanu Ave.) in downtown Honolulu.

Choose from the classic Daley Burger — Hawaii grass-fed beef smash patty topped with cheese, grilled onions and house sauce on a toasted potato bun — or the Double Down. There’s also a plant-based option available.

Looking for the best of all worlds? Go for The Man on Five, which includes the Double Down Daley burger, fries, draft beer and soft shake.

Visit thedaleyburger.com.