Hawaii News

Gov. Josh Green is criticized for vetoing ‘critical’ water bills

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green has come under fire for vetoing a couple of bills that environmentalists say were needed to deter and respond to drinking water crises such as the one triggered by the Red Hill fuel leaks. Read more

