Mikala Jones dies after a surfboard fin apparent severs one of his arteries

In a tragedy that rocked the surfing community worldwide, popular Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones died after a freak accident while surfing in Indonesia over the weekend, according a close friend and multiple reports. Read more

The New York Post reported that Jones bled to death after severing an artery in his groin while riding a wave in the Mentawai Islands in Indonesia on Sunday. Jones, who hails from a family of surfers, moved to Bali in the early 2000s to search for waves to ride and video. He was a 44-year-old married father of three. His older sister is Malia Jones, a model and surfer who is married to former Hawaii Five-O star Alex O’Loughlin. His other siblings, Keoni and Daniel, also excelled in surfing.

Jones’ daughter, Isabella Lokelani, posted on her Instagram account: “I’m not sure how to put this in words, but my dad got into a bad surfing accident and didn’t make it.”

“Legend,” followed by an emoji of a broken heart, Kelly Slater posted on Mikala’s Instagram.

Three-time world champion Mick Fanning of Australia posted on his Instagram: “So shattered to hear the news. Mikala you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father. Going to miss your sense of humour and classic one liners. Love how you always kept it real but were a true ambassador of aloha … May you forever get barrelled whilst guiding your family from above.”

Love Hodel, a very tight family friend and Jones’ surfing buddy, was with Jones that day and recounted the tragedy. Hodel texted the Star-Advertiser saying that he could only text messages because “talking about this is pretty tough.”

According to Hodel’s text, “Family that was on the island together was: His wife Emma, daughters Violet and Isabella, his nephew Keala, my wife Amy and son Haven. At the incident was Mikala, Keala, myself, Australian surfer Loki and Uruguayan surfer Santiago.

“Surfboard hit his femoral artery and we did a tourniquet to try and stop bleeding. Unfortunately he lost most of blood in water. 30 minute boat ride back to land, 15-20 minute ambulance ride to hospital. Keala, Loki and myself kept him calm and stop bleeding until hospital but because of too much blood loss it was (too) late. Very difficult situation in such a remote area of the world.”

Hodel added that “as of recent 6 months we have been hanging out together with our families every day, literally every single day. Some of his very close surfing friends are his brothers and sister, its beautiful how they worked together. His nephew Keala surf all the time together. Hard to pin point who his best friends are because he welcomed anyone in his path with Aloha.”

Randy Rarick, executive director for the Triple Crown of Surfing for 38 years, said Jones “was a really good surfer who went the route of a free surfer, in search of better waves.”

Rarick said Jones gave up competitive surfing because “his calling was more looking for good surf and riding good waves.

“It’s a shame a guy like that gets taken so early.”

Mike Latronic, editor and publisher of Freesurf Magazine who had known Jones and his surfing family for more than 30 years, said he found out about the news late Saturday night (Sunday in Indonesia).

“Really tragic, really frickin’ tragic,” Latronic said. “I knew Mikala Jones since he was a pre-teen. His dad (John) was a surf photographer back in the day and I was a surfer. Mikala was 10 when I met him. John had the nicest family. His kids were kind and sweet. (Mikala) was the humblest tube riders on the planet. Always kind and funny. A real gentleman. He was certainly an alpha male to the surf but not to humans.”

Latronic said Jones was a “huge innovator using the Go-Pro from inside the barrel looking out.” Jones documented his exploits by posting photos and numerous videos, including one that was labeled surfing “The Most Remote Beaches in Indonesia.”

Surfline hailed Jones as “one of the 21st century’s most photogenic surfers.”

Latronic said he saw Jones a few months ago while surfing at Sunset.

“We said howzit, talked a little bit, shared a few smiles and shared a few waves. He hadn’t changed a bit.”

Latronic said of Jones moving to Indonesia. “You gotta imagine he was getting the best waves in the world, Bali in the summer and Hawaii in the winter. He really did live the endless summer story, chasing the best waves on the planet.

“Wow, too young to go, man.”

Said Isabella Lokelani on her Instagram account:

“Im happy that he was doing what he loved the most. I love you so much dad and i wish i could give you one last hug … “I wish i could tell you again how much i love you and thank you for being the best dad.”