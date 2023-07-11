comscore Mikala Jones dies after a surfboard fin apparent severs one of his arteries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Mikala Jones dies after a surfboard fin apparent severs one of his arteries

  • By Curtis Murayama cmurayama@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY FREESURF MAGAZINE Freesurf Magazine ran a photo of Mikala Jones powering through waves on its cover in 2021.

    COURTESY FREESURF MAGAZINE

    Freesurf Magazine ran a photo of Mikala Jones powering through waves on its cover in 2021.

  • COURTESY LOVE HODEL <strong>Mikala Jones:</strong> <em>He was called a “legend” by Kelly Slater</em>

    COURTESY LOVE HODEL

    Mikala Jones:

    He was called a “legend” by Kelly Slater

In a tragedy that rocked the surfing community worldwide, popular Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones died after a freak accident while surfing in Indonesia over the weekend, according a close friend and multiple reports. Read more

Previous Story
Warriors get commitment from speedy Bishop Gorman RB
Next Story
Scoreboard – July 11, 2023

Scroll Up