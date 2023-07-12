Letter: Discrimination isn’t right, isn’t Christian

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Perhaps Carol White was misinformed (“Web-designer case about free speech rights,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 4).

According to many news articles and commentaries, Lorie Smith, the web designer, doesn’t have “many LGBTQ customers.” The two names added later were fictitious. She’d never done wedding sites at all. Her suit was “preemptive” — hypothetical.

The initial filing (seven years ago!) was for “religious beliefs.” Justice Neil Gorsuch changed that to “freedom of speech” in his decision. He also insisted that there was neither a religious question, nor any connection with previous cases involving bakers, florists and others.

White’s use of the phrases “the state’s philosophy” and “state agencies” rather than “state law” clearly shows her leanings.

Discrimination is not a right, nor is it Christian.

Thomas Luna

McCully

