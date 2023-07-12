comscore Letter: Transpacific Yacht Race deserves full coverage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Transpacific Yacht Race deserves full coverage

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Why was there nearly no coverage of the Transpacific Yacht Race (“Orion is first to complete Transpac race,” Star-Advertiser, June 7)? Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Water won’t work around Capitol

Scroll Up