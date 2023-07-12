Letter: Transpacific Yacht Race deserves full coverage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why was there nearly no coverage of the Transpacific Yacht Race (“Orion is first to complete Transpac race,” Star-Advertiser, June 7)?

It is a big event for Hawaii that takes place every other year. It’s this year! The Hawaii Yacht Club hosts the race and gives out the awards on June 13, with a Transpac party on June 14.

There are lots of yachts, lots of sailors, lots of family and friends in town to welcome the transpacific yachts at the finish. They bring dollars to our city, but no coverage.

Why not?

Janice Nilsson

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter