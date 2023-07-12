City suspends another reviewer who cleared ‘monster home’ plans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting has suspended the registration of another third-party reviewer who approved plans for “monster house” projects that are not in compliance with city ordinances. Read more

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting has suspended the registration of another third-party reviewer who approved plans for “monster house” projects that are not in compliance with city ordinances.

The DPP on Tuesday said the suspension of Shih Jen Lin’s review privileges are effective immediately for plans submitted for 4103 Pakolu Place in Kaimuki and 2939 Kalei Road in Manoa. They were not in compliance with a chapter of the city’s Revised Ordinances of Honolulu, or the “monster home” ordinance.

“Third-party review is a privilege, not a right, and when the reviewers certify that plans comply with all codes and ordinances, we expect nothing less. They are entrusted to perform at the highest level with diligent respect for and implementation of the law,” said DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna in a statement. “And when they fail to properly review projects, particularly those that the community condemns, such as monster homes, they cannot continue as third-party reviewers.”

The department also has revoked the building permits for both projects.

In April, third-party reviewer Jimmy Wu submitted plans for a Kalihi project at 1532 Hanai Loop. The two-story home’s plans — including the construction of nine bathrooms and no yard — suggested the construction of a monster home, but the plans were still approved.

The DPP also halted that project and suspended Wu’s third-party registration.

Third-party reviewers are hired by owners to expedite permit applications. Reviewers certify that applications comply with permitting requirements, including codes, ordinances and rules. The DPP does not review the plans.

The planning department has set up systems to stop the approval of monster homes and wants to have strict penalties for contractors who submit false statements to the city.

Densely packed monster homes, which critics say are akin to apartment buildings that push out residents and benefit developers, ruin neighborhoods and overwhelm existing infrastructure, have been an issue on Oahu for years.

The Honolulu City Council for years has tried to crack down on monster homes through the introduction and passing of various legislation.

Residents also have voiced their concerns about the projects. In June, Kaimuki residents protested the construction of monster homes following the appeal of a property owner whose construction projects were blocked in 2021. The property owner, Christy Lei, is well known for constructing monster homes.