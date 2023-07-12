comscore City suspends another reviewer who cleared ‘monster home’ plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City suspends another reviewer who cleared ‘monster home’ plans

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Planning and Permitting has suspended the registration of another third-party reviewer who approved plans for “monster house” projects that are not in compliance with city ordinances. Read more

