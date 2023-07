Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has announced the promotions of the following:

>> David Emig has been promoted to general manager of Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort. Emig’s career with Four Seasons spans more than two decades. He has held a number of senior management positions in diverse locations including the Maldives, London, Shanghai, Singapore and Austin, Texas.

>> Avi Phookan has been promoted to general manager of Four Seasons Resort Lanai. Phookan is a veteran hotelier with international and stateside experience. He most recently held a series of progressive roles, starting in food and beverage with The Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman and traveling to properties from Dubai and Doha to New Orleans, Charleston and Alaia Belize, including pre-­opening projects.

