MLB teams draft Kamehameha alumni Sauer, Ickes and Punahou’s Harrison

Kelena Sauer was watching the livestream of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft when his phone started blowing up.

“People were texting me saying congratulations and I didn’t even know I was getting picked,” the 2020 Kamehameha alumnus said. “My agent didn’t even say anything.”

The livestream was running two picks behind the MLB Draft Tracker online, so it was only a matter of moments before Sauer heard his name called as the 15th-round selection of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Doubt began to creep into his mind before the excitement of a potential professional future was realized when pick No. 454 was read aloud.

“As the rounds start going by and by, you start thinking about stuff. You start thinking about your last outings at the end of the year when you messed up and maybe you start doubting yourself,” said the 6-foot-3 right-hander, who pitched three years at San Diego State. “I definitely had some expectations. I definitely expected to get drafted, but this was my first rodeo. I didn’t really know what to expect.”

Sauer was one of two Kamehameha alums and three Hawaii high school graduates taken on the final day of the draft.

Punahou alum Kalae Harrison, who spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to N.C. State for his junior year, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 18th round. Reigning All-State Position Player of the Year Elijah Ickes of Kamehameha, a University of Hawaii signee, was selected in the 19th round (No. 561) by the Texas Rangers.

Sauer, who like Harrison lost his senior year of high school baseball to the COVID-19 pandemic, was a starter at SDSU until this season, when he moved into the closer’s role.

He earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors after earning 12 saves in 26 appearances. He struck out 35 in 31 innings with a 4.35 ERA.

“I was a No. 2 starter last year and then I was sick for a while and I tried not to tell anyone, but it was taking a toll, so they gave me a week off, and after that they moved me to the closing role and then it just kind of stuck from there,” Sauer said. “I’ve always started my whole life and really enjoyed it — was able to go deep in games — but I kind of have a wonkier arm angle and right-handers have a tough time picking up the ball out of my hands, so it’s worked out.”

Sauer and Ickes give Kamehameha 23 alumni who have been taken in the MLB draft, which is more than any other Hawaii high school.

That includes at least one draft pick in each of the past five drafts not including the 2020 pandemic-shortened one that lasted only five rounds.

“I don’t think there’s a special potion or anything. I just think it’s the environment you’re around up on the hill with everyone trying to compete,” Sauer said. “I think the biggest thing is we don’t have a field. Varsity practices on the same field as intermediate and JV. There’s not a feeling of hierarchy up there. Everybody is equal and everyone is grinding.”

Punahou is second among Hawaii high schools with 20 alumni drafted after the Pirates made Harrison the 527th overall pick.

Harrison, one of two players to start all 57 games for the Wolfpack this year, hit .313 with 10 doubles, two triples, three homers, 37 RBIs and 42 runs scored.

He’s the first Punahou alumnus selected since Beau Branton in 2018 and is the younger brother of K.J. Harrison, who was selected in the third round in 2017.

Ickes hit .500 his senior season with 25 runs scored and 21 stolen bases and led Kamehameha to its first ILH championship since 2006 and first state title since 2003.

——-

2023 Major League First-Year Player Draft

Six players with Hawaii ties selected

Devin Saltiban, OF, Hilo, Round 3, No. 98, Philadelphia Phillies

Maui Ahuna, SS, Tennessee (Hilo), Round 4, No. 117, San Francisco Giants

Kelena Sauer, RHP, San Diego State (Kamehameha), Round 15, No. 454, Toronto Blue Jays

Kalae Harrison, INF, N.C. State (Punahou), Round 18, No. 527, Pittsburgh Pirates

Harry Gustin, LHP, Hawaii, Round 18, No. 551, San Diego Padres