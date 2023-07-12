MLB teams draft Kamehameha alumni Sauer, Ickes and Punahou’s Harrison
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 11:51 p.m.
COURTESY KENNY HARRISON
Kalae Harrison spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to North Carolina State, where he started all 57 games this past season.
GOPACK.COM
Kalae Harrison:
Batted .313 for North Carolina State
STAR-ADVERTISER
Elijah Ickes:
UH commit was an All-State player of year
PJ PANEBIANCO / VANILLA GORILLA PHOTOGRAPHY
Kelena Sauer transitioned to a relief pitcher in his final season with the Aztecs.
