Scoreboard – July 12, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

Thursday

No local sporting events scheduled

GOLF

Waialae Women’s Invitational

At Waialae Country Club

Tuesday

Final Round

Overall

Low Gross

156—Chloe Jang.

Low Net

141—Bev Zukow.

Championship Flight

Low Gross

164—*Tomoko Nakane, Marie Miyashiro.

Low Net

148—Kyong Omura. 153—Ayako Abbadessa.

A Flight

Low Gross

172—Kunie Maruwaka. 181—Hiromi Mimura.

Low Net

149—Hyo Jae Lee. 153—Tanya Watumull.

B Flight

Low Gross

181—Lily Yao. 186—Paula Trask.

Low Net

143—Hae Sook Wada. 149—Kristina Li.

C Flight

190—*Vivian Ahn, Juanita Laeti.

Low Net

144—Jeongwon Park. 151—Kendys Min.

D Flight

Low Gross

199—Jean Hess. 201—Mina Han.

Low Net

147—Unkyung Im. 153—Noreen Feig.

*—ties broken by USGA method

VOLLYBALL

2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule

Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.

Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m.

Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m.

Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m.

Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m.

Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m.

Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m.

Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m.

Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m.

Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m.

Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m.

Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD

Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m.

Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m.

Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m.

Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.

Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m.

Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

!—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

*—Big West match