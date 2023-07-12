Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 12, 2023 Today Updated 11:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled Thursday No local sporting events scheduled GOLF Waialae Women’s Invitational At Waialae Country Club Tuesday Final Round Overall Low Gross 156—Chloe Jang. Low Net 141—Bev Zukow. Championship Flight Low Gross 164—*Tomoko Nakane, Marie Miyashiro. Low Net 148—Kyong Omura. 153—Ayako Abbadessa. A Flight Low Gross 172—Kunie Maruwaka. 181—Hiromi Mimura. Low Net 149—Hyo Jae Lee. 153—Tanya Watumull. B Flight Low Gross 181—Lily Yao. 186—Paula Trask. Low Net 143—Hae Sook Wada. 149—Kristina Li. C Flight 190—*Vivian Ahn, Juanita Laeti. Low Net 144—Jeongwon Park. 151—Kendys Min. D Flight Low Gross 199—Jean Hess. 201—Mina Han. Low Net 147—Unkyung Im. 153—Noreen Feig. *—ties broken by USGA method VOLLYBALL 2023 UH WOMEN’S Schedule Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m. Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m. Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m. Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m. Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m. Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m. Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m. Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m. Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m. Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m. Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m. Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m. Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m. Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m. Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m. Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m. Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m. Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m. Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. !—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) *—Big West match Previous Story UH women’s volleyball tickets on sale Next Story Television and radio – July 12, 2023