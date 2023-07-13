comscore Hawaii’s public schools lag in violence prevention, experts say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s public schools lag in violence prevention, experts say

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  "If we can identify those cries for help, it gives us time to intervene before they're evolving on that pathway to violence."

Theresa Campbell

President and CEO of Safer Schools Together, based in Canada

    “If we can identify those cries for help, it gives us time to intervene before they’re evolving on that pathway to violence.”

  Bev Baligad, left, chair of the University of Hawaii West Oahu Behavior Intervention Team, led a workshop Wednesday during the Hawai'i Threat Assessment Conference.

Hawaii’s public schools are lagging behind severely on student monitoring to prevent school shootings, with only one out of the state’s 295 public and public charter schools operating a “behavioral intervention threat-assessment team” that meets national best practices, some local and national experts said this week. Read more

