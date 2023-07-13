Hawaii’s public schools lag in violence prevention, experts say
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
“If we can identify those cries for help, it gives us time to intervene before they’re evolving on that pathway to violence.”
Theresa Campbell
President and CEO of Safer Schools Together, based in Canada
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bev Baligad, left, chair of the University of Hawaii West Oahu Behavior Intervention Team, led a workshop Wednesday during the Hawai‘i Threat Assessment Conference.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree