comscore Judge rules in favor of charter school in search case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge rules in favor of charter school in search case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:34 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018 Kapolei Charter School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018

    Kapolei Charter School.

A circuit court judge sided with Kapolei Charter School and its director Wanda Villareal who claimed a 2019 search of three students accused of smoking cannabis and vaping on a field trip was lawful. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Ross Morishige

Scroll Up