Security at university campuses is going high-tech

TOKYO >> Universities are preparing to turn to robots, artificial intelligence and drones to help with campus security.

Universities are particularly vulnerable because their campuses are open to the public, and there is focus on the effectiveness of new technology in quickly detecting suspicious activity.

Ritsumeikan University introduced a 4-foot egg-shaped patrol robot in 2021 that helps secure its Ibaraki campus in Osaka prefecture. The robot patrols the building twice daily for about two hours while taking 360-degree images of its surroundings. Even when it is not moving, it is constantly scanning the area.

“When I’m on campus studying until late in the evening, it makes me feel a little safer to see the robot, even if I don’t see other people on campus,” said a 21-year-old female student.

The school has also been testing AI-equipped surveillance cameras since December. When the cameras detect unusual behavior or trespassing, campus security is immediately notified.

Security guards also patrol the campus.

The Japanese government treats universities as community institutions, and many universities allow local residents to enter cafeterias and other facilities. But since campuses are generally large, it’s difficult for security guards to effectively patrol the entire campus.

There have been violent incidents on and around uni­versity campuses, including test-takers being stabbed at the University of Tokyo in January 2022, and a professor being attacked on the Tokyo Metropolitan University campus in November.

“AI and robots can significantly cut costs compared to hiring one security guard,” said a Ritsumeikan University official. “We would like to create a safer campus by combining the latest technology (with conventional manpower).”