Letter: Empty political rhetoric undermines our values

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Articles by Stu Glauberman and Wally Inglis questioned the wisdom of the Biden administration’s decision to provide cluster bombs and depleted- uranium munitions to Ukraine (“Biden wrong to give Ukraine ‘bombies’,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 12; “Use of cluster bombs, DU munitions barbaric,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 12). I, like many others, fully concur with these opinions.

America is an amazing nation, but there is a serious dichotomy between the electorate and the elected. We, as people, uphold the high moral ground, but we elect leaders who cannot uphold the will of the electorate.

For example, we dread the use of nuclear bombs, but we carry the largest arsenal in the name of deterrence. We propose dialogue to promote peace while using war machinery as if they were toys. The same is true with environmental issues.

We, as a people, need to do some serious introspection and decide what we really want. Empty rhetoric is only getting us and the whole world into irreversible quicksand. We need action and not just talk.

Birendra Singh Huja

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter