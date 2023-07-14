Letter: Give DPP resources to stop monster homes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Frank Fasi was the last mayor who truly got things done that the public wanted done. Read more

Frank Fasi was the last mayor who truly got things done that the public wanted done.

To stop monster-house construction dead in its tracks, I would like to see city budget dollars derived from property tax revenues earmarked for the expansion of the Department of Planning and Permitting. No outsiders (“City suspends another reviewer who cleared ‘monster home’ plans,” Star-Advertiser, July 12)! Priority one!

If the city can spend more than $9 billion on an unpopular rail system that will continue to blow its budget, then the least the city can do is to put meaningful dollars toward solving and not merely Band-Aiding the monster- house problem.

Don’t stop at suspending permits. Force them to tear down the structures. Solve the problem that we the residents of Oahu want solved.

The public has become extremely frustrated with monster houses, Mr. Mayor. Be the legend of whom we speak one day: “Remember when Mayor Blangiardi destroyed the monster-house problem by doing … ?” What say you?

Von Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter