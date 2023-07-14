Letter: Hawaii doesn’t need another state’s gun laws

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This 42-year Hawaii resident, retired registered nurse and strong opponent of gun ownership in Hawaii, takes issue with Jeff Post’s comments (“Society has problems gun bans won’t solve,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10).

Saying Hawaii gun-ban laws won’t fix the issue of kids growing up with “no direction” is a long stretch, at best.

Trying to push gun ownership because other states do it, making Hawaii a monkey-see-monkey-do template of the wild, wild West — that’s not a great look for tourism.

Keep guns out of everyone’s hands. If you need a gun to hunt, fine.

The last time I checked, a fatherless or motherless home with kids has no need for guns in Hawaii.

What these families do need are higher living wages.

Nancy Manali-Leonardo

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter