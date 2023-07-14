comscore Letter: Hawaii doesn’t need another state’s gun laws | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Hawaii doesn’t need another state’s gun laws

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

This 42-year Hawaii resident, retired registered nurse and strong opponent of gun ownership in Hawaii, takes issue with Jeff Post’s comments (“Society has problems gun bans won’t solve,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Clean up paradise, get rid of weeds and trash

Scroll Up