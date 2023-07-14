Editorial | Letters Letter: Hawaii doesn’t need another state’s gun laws Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This 42-year Hawaii resident, retired registered nurse and strong opponent of gun ownership in Hawaii, takes issue with Jeff Post’s comments (“Society has problems gun bans won’t solve,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This 42-year Hawaii resident, retired registered nurse and strong opponent of gun ownership in Hawaii, takes issue with Jeff Post’s comments (“Society has problems gun bans won’t solve,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10). Saying Hawaii gun-ban laws won’t fix the issue of kids growing up with “no direction” is a long stretch, at best. Trying to push gun ownership because other states do it, making Hawaii a monkey-see-monkey-do template of the wild, wild West — that’s not a great look for tourism. Keep guns out of everyone’s hands. If you need a gun to hunt, fine. The last time I checked, a fatherless or motherless home with kids has no need for guns in Hawaii. What these families do need are higher living wages. Nancy Manali-Leonardo Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Clean up paradise, get rid of weeds and trash