Rearview Mirror: Many places on the mainland have Hawaii names
- By Bob Sigall
Today
- Updated 11:38 p.m.
COURTESY MARSHALL (MICH.) HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Abner Pratt built a home in Michigan that was based on the original Iolani Palace. He called it Honolulu House.
COURTESY APPLETON (WIS.) POST
The misspelling “Aloah” in 1894 may have led Aloha, Ore., to pronounce the city’s name “Aloah.” Aloha High School in Oregon uses a Hawaiian warrior as its mascot.
COURTESY HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
The original Iolani Palace was built in 1843 and demolished in 1879.
