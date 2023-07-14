comscore Rearview Mirror: Many places on the mainland have Hawaii names | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Many places on the mainland have Hawaii names

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • COURTESY MARSHALL (MICH.) HISTORICAL SOCIETY Abner Pratt built a home in Michigan that was based on the original Iolani Palace. He called it Honolulu House.

    COURTESY MARSHALL (MICH.) HISTORICAL SOCIETY

    Abner Pratt built a home in Michigan that was based on the original Iolani Palace. He called it Honolulu House.

  • COURTESY APPLETON (WIS.) POST The misspelling “Aloah” in 1894 may have led Aloha, Ore., to pronounce the city’s name “Aloah.” Aloha High School in Oregon uses a Hawaiian warrior as its mascot.

    COURTESY APPLETON (WIS.) POST

    The misspelling “Aloah” in 1894 may have led Aloha, Ore., to pronounce the city’s name “Aloah.” Aloha High School in Oregon uses a Hawaiian warrior as its mascot.

  • COURTESY HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES The original Iolani Palace was built in 1843 and demolished in 1879.

    COURTESY HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES

    The original Iolani Palace was built in 1843 and demolished in 1879.

Where was the Waikiki Dairy? Not in Waikiki, or even Hawaii for that matter. It was in Spokane, Wash. Why is there a Manoa Shopping Center in Pennsylvania? Why is there a town in Oregon named Aloha? And why do they pronounce it “A-lo-ah”? Read more

Previous Story
Reward for leads on monk seal death increased to $8,800

Scroll Up