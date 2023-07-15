Letter: Ban on carrying guns won’t stop shootings

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The article comparing gun mortality in Hawaii and Alabama is interesting (“Gun advocates would make Hawaii like Alabama,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 6). Should we try and make Hawaii like Illinois, which has one of the strictest gun laws in the U.S.? According to the National Center for Health Statistics, Alabama, with “no ban on carrying guns,” had 1,315 deaths, and Illinois, with a gun carry policy, had 1,995 deaths in the state.

None of these statistics are acceptable, but let’s realize that a no-carry gun law isn’t the solution. People kill people, not guns.

Signe Godfrey

Pacific Heights

