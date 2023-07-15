comscore Letter: Ban on carrying guns won’t stop shootings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ban on carrying guns won’t stop shootings

  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

The article comparing gun mortality in Hawaii and Alabama is interesting (“Gun advocates would make Hawaii like Alabama,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 6). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Give DPP resources to stop monster homes

Scroll Up