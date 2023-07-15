comscore Letter: Speed bumps remind motorists to be safe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Speed bumps remind motorists to be safe

  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.

In regard to the speed bumps (“Speed humps can cause safety problems on road,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10): So it’s a little inconvenient, as the writer mentioned. Is it better to run over someone? Is the life of someone less important? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Give DPP resources to stop monster homes

Scroll Up