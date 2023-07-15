Letter: Speed bumps remind motorists to be safe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regard to the speed bumps (“Speed humps can cause safety problems on road,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10): So it’s a little inconvenient, as the writer mentioned. Is it better to run over someone? Is the life of someone less important? Read more

With the speed bumps, it’ll make you aware of driving safely. Speed bumps help people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings.

A family member or friend could be saved by one of those speed bumps.

Lani Chonh

Kailua

