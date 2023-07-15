Editorial | Letters Letter: Speed bumps remind motorists to be safe Today Updated 12:52 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In regard to the speed bumps (“Speed humps can cause safety problems on road,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10): So it’s a little inconvenient, as the writer mentioned. Is it better to run over someone? Is the life of someone less important? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In regard to the speed bumps (“Speed humps can cause safety problems on road,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, July 10): So it’s a little inconvenient, as the writer mentioned. Is it better to run over someone? Is the life of someone less important? With the speed bumps, it’ll make you aware of driving safely. Speed bumps help people to be cautious and aware of their surroundings. A family member or friend could be saved by one of those speed bumps. Lani Chonh Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Give DPP resources to stop monster homes