comscore Deputy defense secretary discusses shipyard upgrades, Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Deputy defense secretary discusses shipyard upgrades, Red Hill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY / JULY 7 Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, left, meets the commanding officer of the USS Hawaii, Cmdr. Preston Gilmore, at Dry Dock 1 during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

    COURTESY U.S. NAVY / JULY 7

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, left, meets the commanding officer of the USS Hawaii, Cmdr. Preston Gilmore, at Dry Dock 1 during a tour of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

In March the Navy awarded a $2.8 billion contract to Honolulu-based joint venture Dragados/ Hawaiian Dredging/Orion JV to replace Dry Dock 3 with the yet-to-be built Dry Dock 5. Read more

Previous Story
Aulani Resort appoints Hawaiian cultural adviser

Scroll Up