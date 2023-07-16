comscore Letter: HART should make deal over Kalihi land | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: HART should make deal over Kalihi land

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board should show deference to the Takara Family and Service Printers Hawaii Inc. (“HART’s bid to seize Kalihi land by eminent domain moves forward,” Star-Advertiser, July 13). Read more

