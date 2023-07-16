Letter: HART should make deal over Kalihi land

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board should show deference to the Takara Family and Service Printers Hawaii Inc. (“HART’s bid to seize Kalihi land by eminent domain moves forward,” Star-Advertiser, July 13). Negotiating to keep a well-known, well-established company with 30 employees in business takes heart — clearly not HART!

Nate Meddings, rail project director, opined that condemnation was necessary because further delay would increase the cost of the entire project by $10 million to $12 million per month.

This negotiation has been ongoing since 2014. In almost 10 years, an equitable compromise couldn’t have been worked out? Ludicrous!

And now HART is just going to take it by eminent domain.

Andrea W. Bell

Maunawili

