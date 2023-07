Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The governor’s kauhale plan is a commendable way to address homelessness (“Homeless kauhale villages in Hawaii supported at Legislature,” Star-Advertiser, May 1). Read more

The governor’s kauhale plan is a commendable way to address homelessness (“Homeless kauhale villages in Hawaii supported at Legislature,” Star-Advertiser, May 1).

In contrast, Hawaii Revised Statutes Section 201H-38, which provides for housing development exemptions, is rapidly paving the way for a scourge of high-rise, high-density development to destroy scores of affordable two-story walk-up apart- ments, blighting the Diamond Head skyline of Central Honolulu forever. Kuilei Place and now Kapiolani Village displace the working poor, while enabling the wealthy.

201H-38 simultaneously threatens preservation lands and historic sites statewide, most recently endangering an entire preservation-zoned forest in Manoa. With the Red Hill threat unresolved for all of Honolulu, and one-third of Oahu’s water already toxified by plantation and military chemicals, we lack the safe drinking water resources to support more development.

The governor can best serve Hawaii’s future by acknowledging this crisis. His next proclamation should declare a moratorium on development on Oahu. 201H-38 should be repealed.

Ellen Sofio

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter