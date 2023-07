Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Cluster bombs are definitely barbaric (“Use of cluster bombs, DU munitions barbaric,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, July 12). Wars are barbaric.

Almost by definition, war means killing as many of your enemy as possible as quickly as you can, so you can win the war and stop the barbarism. If you were in a war and only had a knife to fight with against a gun, not only would you want a gun, you’d want a better gun than the one your enemy has.

So until you or somebody else changes human nature or comes up with a brilliant and foolproof way to prevent wars (good luck with that), soldiers will die and lose the war — or they can get the weapons they need to stay alive and win the war.

You need to be “woke” about reality.

Donald Goodman

West Seneca, N.Y.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter