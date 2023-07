Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“While You Were Sleeping”

Episodes 13-14

6:40 p.m. today

Hong-joo feels guilty for causing Woo-tak’s injury. Woo-tak’s dream seeps into reality and he tells Jae-chan they’ll soon work together. When Jae-chan fears for Hong-joo’s safety after dreaming of the murder, she tells him she overcame her fear when Jae-chan held her hand.

Episodes 15-16

7:50 p.m. today

In Hong-joo’s dream, Hak-young threatens Woo-tak. Hong-joo sees Hak-young turning himself into the police. Woo-tak, who believes in Hak-young’s innocence, and Jae-chan, the prosecutor in charge of the case, face each other.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Monday

The cheer squad starts preparing for the full-fledged joint cheering match. New members are given special missions. Hae Yi secretly infiltrates Hokyung University.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Hae Yi is shocked to learn about Jung Woo and Ha Jin’s relationship, but she still can’t get him out of her mind. On the day of the joint cheering match, Seon Ho witnesses suspicious activity in the dressing room.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 45-46

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Jong-kwon recognizes Young-shin’s talent and promotes her to chef. Jun-young gives away gifts for all to celebrate Young-shin’s promotion. O-bok asks Young-shin to keep a distance from Jung-hoon for Da-jung’s sake. Sook-jung pressures Young-shin to resign.

Episodes 47-48

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Young-shin gets upset when Da-jung uses O-bok for her fight. Da-jung counters, saying Young-shin should mind her own business. Young-shin confides in Kyung-su, and he tells her it’s OK to follow her heart. Min-kyung tells Jong-kwon that Kyung-su might be related to Sook-jung.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 57

7:50 p.m. Friday

After facing a huge defeat due to Asin’s surprise attack, Damdeok devises a strategy to lure Asin to Goguryeo and capture him. Jinsa appoints Dae Yoseung as the leader of Gwanmiseong, but Damdeok’s schemes cause difficulties for Dae Yoseung. Damdeok must face Asin in a head-on battle.

Episode 58

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Sagal Hyeon and Yeo Seokgae barely avoid death during an attack by Baekje forces. Seol Ji arrives to deliver the news that Houyan is taking the opportunity to attack Yodong. Damdeok is torn over whether to utilize a suicide attack to capture Gwanmiseong.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.