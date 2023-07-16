Scoreboard – July 16, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

PADDLING

Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association: John D. Kaupiko Regatta. 8:30 a.m. at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BASEBALL

HAWAII STATE LITTLE LEAGUE JUNIOR STATE TOURNAMENT

Day 2 Results

Central Maui 5, Hilo 4

W—Jayden Perry-Waikiki. L—Logan Doran. Sv—Logan Bolduc.

Leading Hitters—Hilo: Conor Wallace 2-3; Zanden Kepaa 2 RBI. Central Maui: Kyne Fujioka run, 2b; Devyn Lee Rosaga RBI.

Loser’s Bracket

Pearl City 10, Kaneohe 0

W—Chaz Villarin. L—Landon Pane’e. Leading Hitters—PC: Jeiden Yamamura 2 runs, RBI; Bryson Nakata 2 runs, RBI.

PADDLING

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a

Waikiki Beach Boys Invitational

Regatta

Saturday

at Waikiki BeachTeam Standings

Division A

Lahui O Koolauloa 41

Kamehameha 35

Windward Kai 32

Waikiki Beach Boys 30

Kamaha’o Canoe Club 29

Team Olelo 27

Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 24

Kumulokahi-Elks 23

Kai Poha 21

I Mua 18

Kalihi Kai 8

Pukana O Ke Kai 7

Division AA

Lokahi 106

Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 98

‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 90

Kaneohe 76

Waikiki Yacht Club 66

Division AAA

Manu O Ke Kai 143Individual Results

Girls 12

1. Lokahi (Kaylee Evangelista, Elena Hopfe, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Keoua Malama, Te’amilia Malama, Micaela Yee) 1:29.22; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:06.25; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 2:17.47; 4. Kaneohe 2:17.81

Boys 12

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Kaiao Haia Diec, Joe Momoa, Kala’i Pakele, Deleano Polite, Legion Raspotnik, Rexton Robinson) 1:54.29; 2. Kalihi Kai 2:02.46; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 2:06.31; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 2:15.88; 5. Kaneohe 2:18.40

Girls 13

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Amelia Lei Chavez, Blyssing Leoiki Mutch, Honessty Leoiki Mutch, Destiny Nakamura, Raiah Pelekai, Ryan Sanford); 2. Kaneohe ; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i ; 4. Lokahi ; 5. Manu O Ke Kai

Boys 13

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Kuhio Kaaekuahiwi, Diesel Kapahu, Kala’i Pakele, Zyience Pavao, Deleano Polite, Rexton Robinson) 1:48.41; 2. Windward Kai 1:57.06; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:57.26; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 1:59.46; 5. Lokahi 2:07.97

Girls 14

1. Kaneohe (Jayley Arikawa, Hoonani Cambra, Nai Kahale, Eva Rosario, Hayden Smith, Hayden-Mikaela Valmoja) 1:44.23; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 1:49.60; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 1:54.38; 4. Lokahi 2:12.51

Boys 14

1. Kamaha’o Canoe Club (Braden Alexander, Ethan Barker, Jayden Barton, Phoenix Pecpec, Elray Santiago, La’i Vierra) 1:52.07; 2. Kumulokahi-Elks 1:55.29; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 1:55.99; 4. Manu O Ke Kai 1:58.21; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:59.18

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Vonn Chee, Leziah Guzman, Myah Ironmoccasin, Lillyana Pangan, Kekoa Ramirez, Ina Unga) 1:46.03; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 2:03.72; 3. Lokahi 2:09.84; 4. Kaneohe 2:14.81; 5. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 2:18.41

Mixed Novice B

1. Kamehameha (Kruza Kruse, Z Kulchitsky, Dacie Lema, Julie Mahathath, Rishi Prasadh, Rachelle Robley) 1:35.08; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 1:38.36; 3. Windward Kai 1:40.88; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 1:41.32; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 1:55.69

Women Novice B

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Katrina Balmaceada, Vonn Chee, Haley Mathis, Jill Rabaino, Rochelle Ramirez, Sunny Unga) 1:46.87; 2. Windward Kai 2:04.02; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 2:05.34; 4. Lokahi 2:05.68; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 2:23.40

Men Novice B

1. Waikiki Beach Boys (Johnny Beck, Guilherme Fernandes Da Silva, Steve Gerwig, Nathan Lancaster, Mick Radoiu, Andrei Tregubov) 3:50.82; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 3:59.35; 3. Windward Kai 4:09.50; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:19.59

Girls 15

1. Kaneohe (Jayley Arikawa, Dane Kimokeo, Cienna Rosario, Shyla Santiago, Hayden Smith, Saydee Watson) 4:50.12; 2. Lokahi 4:59.59; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:06.55; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:20.85; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 5:25.18

Boys 15

1. Kamaha’o Canoe Club (Justice Kailikea – Jones, Kaiehu Kawainui, Phoenix Pecpec, Elray Santiago, Kamakana Vierra, Makamae Vierra) 3:54.92; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 3:57.28; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:05.14; 4. Lokahi 4:06.53; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:14.97

Girls 16

1. Lahui O Koolauloa (Acyra Afalava-Byous, Vonn Chee, Shez Keawe’ehu, Leilani Nakaahiki, Maia Rowland, Aliah Williams) 4:34.81; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:47.24; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:56.59; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 5:21.42; 5. Pukana O Ke Kai 5:28.59

Boys 16

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Kuhio Kaaekuahiwi, Kaikana Kahawai-Javonero, Michael Lozada-Longog, Nalu Pakele, Kaissen Poepoe, Jayse Uyehara) 3:52.22; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:01.95; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:03.29; 4. Lokahi 4:14.79; 5. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:20.50

Girls 18

1. Lokahi (Zoey Lee, Eli Nakahara, Emma O’keefe, Gerricka Pang, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro) 4:13.10; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:37.86; 3. Kamehameha 4:51.14; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:24.06

Boys 18

1. Kaneohe (Keoni Anderson, Jaysse Arikawa, Anthony Ayson, Elijah Dominici, Makoa Nielsen-Cabagason, Gary Okumura) 4:00.63; 2. Pukana O Ke Kai 4:03.67; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:03.94; 4. Lokahi 4:04.20; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:19.39

Mixed Boys And Girls 18

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ivy Blomfield, Ivy Burgoyne, Ihilani Chang, Kapena Gormley, Jaycee Guerrero, Ryan Miller) 3:58.82; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:07.24; 3. Lokahi 4:16.85; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 4:34.25; 5. Kaneohe 4:38.28

Men 75

1. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club (Bruce Ames, Bill Hunt, Uli Klinke, Vernon Ramos, Ellis Smith, Kimbal Thompson) 5:43.11; 2. Lokahi 6:36.96

Women 70

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Tavita Maea, Judy Myers, Dawn Peerson, Charlyn Sales) 4:35.60; 2. Kai Poha 4:46.74; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:21.21

Men 70

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Bruce Desoto, Manny Desoto, Robert Mandich, Tim Mauchly, Larry Sakamoto, Mike Watson) 9:44.07; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 10:03.61; 3. Lokahi 10:15.27

Women 65

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Kay Burgoyne, Gloria Butterworth, Linda Cox, Dawn Peerson, Jacob Sensano, Ginger Williams) 5:03.93; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:04.44

Men 65

1. Team Olelo (Wink Arnott, Mark Denzer, Kevin Maloney, Kevin Mokuahi, Kam Ng, Shanan Seamster) 4:09.22; 2. Lokahi 4:16.55; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:18.77

Women 60

1. Kaneohe (Martha Fontana-Kwon, Sue Ishikawa, Joanie Ishiki, Nai Kahale, Donna Kauhane-Aquino, Mapu Sniffen) 4:40.74; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:41.12; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:42.61; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:43.43

Men 60

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Dano Chargualaf, Bobby Cunningham, Art Donoho, Jack Laufer, Ken Montpas, Ryan Sanford) 4:23.77; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 4:23.92; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:32.77; 4. Kamehameha 4:35.08; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:54.27

Women 55

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Francine Cabigon, Lei Cunningham, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Bernie Moniz, Ryan Sanford, Charmaine Vergara) 4:27.12; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:35.36; 3. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:20.32; 4. Team Olelo 5:25.73; 5. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:28.80

Men 55

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Hiro Ito, Kuhio Kaaekuahiwi, Spam Laupola, Darrell Manlapit, Larry Pagoyo, Roy Silva) 4:00.65; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:15.80; 3. Team Olelo 4:16.13; 4. I Mua 4:16.36; 5. Kamehameha 4:19.31

Women 50

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Melinda Araki, Buffy Bodnar, Lei Cunningham, Maile Kaohi-Demello, Kristin Oakland, Ryan Sanford) 4:34.28; 2. Kai Poha 4:44.46; 3. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:46.08; 4. Kaneohe 4:57.92; 5. Windward Kai 4:59.02

Mixed Men And Women 55

1. Kamehameha (Tim Higbee, Kruza Kruse, Lori Lopes, Kini Neal, Dirk Neal, Jo-Ann Pacheco) 4:26.46; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:26.67; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:31.33; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 4:36.56; 5. Team Olelo 4:38.50

Men 50

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Richard Kamikawa, Michael Knott, Tavita Maea, Roel Meneses, Doug Osborn, Thomas Schlotman) 3:48.61; 2. Kamehameha 4:22.96; 3. Team Olelo 4:23.99; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:29.43; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:34.26

Women Novice A

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Annie Courville, Lei Fisher, Rachel Harris, Niki Kirby, Tavita Maea, Sami Palhano ) 4:16.62; 2. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:34.14; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’I 4:37.63; 4. Lokahi 4:43.18; 5. Kaneohe 4:52.88

Men Novice A

1. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i (Alaka’i Kauhane-Kaaekuahiwi, Kurt Okaneku, Cyrus Pattermann, Wes Reardon, Ryan Tong, Kaeo Valdez) 3:35.14; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 3:38.79; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 3:44.87; 4. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 4:01.38; 5. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:33.09

Women Freshmen

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Ivy Blomfield, Danielle Cretsinger, Alana Kamikawa, Paki Lagunte, Jacquelyn Reed, Kuulei Zoller) 4:25.11; 2. Kaneohe 4:40.97; 3. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:41.43; 4. Team Olelo 4:42.32; 5. Windward Kai 4:43.54

Men Freshmen

1. Lokahi (Dan Jean-Baptiste, Ryu Kalua, Kalama Meyer, Eli Nakahara, Brandon Nicolas, Bryceson Pang) 3:51.24; 2. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:53.13; 3. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:55.70; 4. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:04.61; 5. Kaneohe 4:10.83

Women Sophomore

1. Windward Kai (Katie Filiai, Jenna Folks, Ursula Gibson, Sarah Pfeiffer, Yesse Ruano, Thomas Vinigas) 4:30.94; 2. Kaneohe 4:46.21; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 4:53.24; 4. Lokahi 5:02.87; 5. Waikiki Yacht Club 5:35.81

Men Sophomore

1. Lokahi (Jayson Antonio, Ama Kikila-Debibar, Sal Nicosia, Greg Phillipy, Joey Unpingco, Rufus Willett) 3:49.29; 2. I Mua 3:49.66; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:49.91; 4. Waikiki Beach Boys 3:59.29; 5. Windward Kai 4:01.63

Women Senior

1. Lokahi (Gina Gonce, Michelle Maeda, Kelly Mccall, Eli Nakahara, Emma O’keefe, Sarah Post) 14:42.24; 2. Manu O Ke Kai 14:50.44; 3. I Mua 15:14.35; 4. Waikiki Yacht Club 16:29.25

Men Senior

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Richard Kamikawa, Paki Lagunte, Tavita Maea, Thomas Schlotman, Thomas Schlotman, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 12:10.72; 2. Kaneohe 13:05.52; 3. Lokahi 13:40.42

Women 40

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Erica Adamczyk, Danielle Cretsinger, Jen Ignacio, Alana Kamikawa, Tavita Maea, Barbara Souki) 4:06.46; 2. Kai Poha 4:48.95; 3. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 5:00.66; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:11.34; 5. Ka Mamalahoe Canoe Club 5:15.69

Men 40

1. Lokahi (Jayson Antonio, Philip Balisacan, Michael Hoenig, Eli Nakahara, Greg Phillipy, Joey Unpingco) 3:49.45; 2. Waikiki Yacht Club 3:52.23; 3. Manu O Ke Kai 4:04.59; 4. I Mua 4:16.68; 5. Waikiki Beach Boys 4:29.10

Women Open Four

1. Lokahi (Chloe Heiniemi, Ashley Leinbach, Jessie Olinda, Esther Widiasih) 5:27.43; 2. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 5:30.87; 3. Kaneohe 5:36.27; 4. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 5:47.09; 5. Team Olelo 5:53.35

Men Open Four

1. Manu O Ke Kai (Scott Fisher, Tavita Maea, Doug Osborn, Ramsey Van Blyenburg) 3:54.46; 2. Lahui O Koolauloa 3:54.75; 3. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club 3:54.93; 4. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:06.52; 5. I Mua 4:07.85

Mixed Men And Women 40

1. Kamehameha (Shane Hamamoto, Kruza Kruse, Ethan Lema, Gina Letourneur, Lori Lopes, Sarah Tajima-Ueki) 4:30.34; 2. Kamaha’o Canoe Club 4:32.05; 3. Kumulokahi-Elks 4:32.57; 4. Na Keiki O Ka Mo’i 4:41.78; 5. Manu O Ke Kai 4:42.54

Mixed Men And Women

1. ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club (Janalei Kahoalii, Leolani Marquez, Meghan Mcbrearty, Ryan Sanford, Tyler Sanford, Lanaki Sanford Kalauli) 3:43.91; 2. Kai Poha 3:53.80; 3. Kaneohe 3:54.03; 4. Lahui O Koolauloa 5:11.84