Gov. Green signs housing emergency proclamation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:33 p.m.

The goal is to get 12,000 stalled projects online as soon as possible and a total of 50,000 homes — most of them considered “affordable” — within five years. Read more

