comscore Letter: Ahakuelo case proves unions enforce ethics | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Ahakuelo case proves unions enforce ethics

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Recent press coverage of the Brian Ahakuelo case buried the fact that it was the union, not the federal government, that stopped Ahakuelo’s crimes (“Ex-union official might get 14-year sentence,” Star-Advertiser, June 20). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Empty-home tax can pay for affordable homes

Scroll Up