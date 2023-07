Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aug. 8 has been officially designated as National Spam Musubi Day and L&L Hawaii is giving away free Spam musubi to celebrate. To get your free local snack, download the official L&L app or visit a participating L&L Hawaiian Barbecue location on the national holiday.

To further add to the fun, be sure to pick up artfully designed T-shirts created by renowned Hawaii-based artist 7Sketches that perfectly capture the Hawaiian treat.

The first Spam musubi was created in 1983 at a local family restaurant on Kauai. It looked similar to Japanese onigiri, triangular in shape but with Spam meat inside, all wrapped in a sheet of nori. Here’s another fun fact: More than 1.5 million Spam musubi are sold annually throughout all L&L locations.

Visit hawaiianbarbecue.com/national-spam-musubi-day.

‘Mango’-nificent deal

National Mango Day is July 22 and what better way to celebrate then heading over to MangoMango Dessert. The eatery is offering customers a free mango-flavored drink with a purchase of any two desserts to celebrate the national holiday. Find the biz at Pearlridge Center, Ala Moana Center and most recently at its Kapahulu location in the Wong Leong Building.

MangoMango Dessert puts a special twist on one of Hawaii’s favorite fruits with exclusive items — only at its Kapahulu location — such as mango panna cotta, mango popping boba and more. Other popular items that can be found at all establishments are the mango mille crepe cake, mango juice sago and pomelo that is served with mango ice cream, and its famous coconut mango smoothie.

Visit mangomangodessert.com.

Let’s luau

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua recently unveiled its brand new luau and dinner show, Tales of Kapa Moe, which showcases authentic Hawaiian chanting and hula, beautifully handmade costumes, an aerial performance and a dramatic fire knife dance. The luau takes place in the hotel’s newly renovated Aloha Garden Pavilion.

“We are thrilled to introduce Tales of the Kapa Moe, which has been designed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton Maui to celebrate the stories of the Hawaiian people,” states general manager Andrew Rogers.

In addition, the luau will also feature a fresh lei greeting, ukulele and hula lessons, ulu maika (Hawaiian bowling) games and local crafts. The gourmet dinner will boast items such as whole roasted pork, braised beef short ribs, huli huli chicken and a create-your-own poke bar, along with handcrafted cocktails.

Kamaaina can take advantage of a special intro rate of 30% off at the luau. This discount is valid for any summer luau now through the end of August.

For more info and reservations, visit ritzcarltonmauiluau.com.

A delicious collaboration

Splash Bar at Sheraton Princess Kaiulani is partnering with Kona Brewing Co. for a four-course beer pairing feast, served family style, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July

28. Guests will find locally sourced items on chefs Blake Kajiwara and Vicky Nguyen’s menus, which perfectly complement the crispness that is prominent in Kona Brewing Co.’s beers.

To start, the appetizer features Goose Point oysters paired with a Pipeline Porter. The salad has grilled Kauai head-on prawns, Hamakua mushroom and hearts of palm with a Kona Light. Its surf-and-turf entrée is a grilled banana leaf kampachi and smoked pork belly burnt ends with a guava lehua honey glaze, scallion rice, roasted sweet potato and Kahuku corn that is complemented with a Paakai Pilsner and Lavaman. Lastly, for dessert, guests will enjoy mochi malasadas with coconut ice cream and kaffir lime sauce paired with a Wailua Wheat.

Cost is $85 per person. For more info, visit splashbarwaikiki.com.