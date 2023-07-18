Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Want to try someplace new around town? These spots recently opened or just launched new menus.

PS. Thai Lao Food

This Moiliili eatery recently opened and specializes in both Thai- and Lao-style cuisine. Start with appetizers like Lao papaya salad ($9.99) and Thai fried chicken ($12.99), which features marinated chicken thighs with Thai herbs served with house sauce. Inside tip: Ask for the chef’s special version, which comes with a housemade curry sauce.

Signature entrées include pad kra pao — stir-fried veggies with house sauce, choice of beef, chicken, pork or veggies ($12.99), shrimp ($13.99), or seafood ($14.99) — pad thai ($12.99-$14.99) or yellow curry ($12.99-$14.99).

Save room for the popular mango sticky rice ($7.99) for dessert.

2334 S. King St., Honolulu

808-944-8060

Instagram: @Psthailaofood

Swim Restaurant + Bar

This poolside eatery features scenic views of Waikiki Beach, and it recently launched a new food and beverage menu, overseen by chef de cuisine Joe Almoguera.

New signature cocktails include Classic Koloa Tai and Aperol Spritz ($21 each).

New dishes include Cobb salad ($20), beef bulgogi nachos ($18), edamame hummus wrap ($18), portobello burger ($22) and washugyu kushiyaki ($28).

The latter features super prime strip loin skewers, truffle-kabayaki sauce, Waipoli mix greens, carrots, cucumbers, Ho Farms tomatoes, sesame ginger vinaigrette and rice.

Enjoy the decadent Waialua Estate dark chocolate crunch bar ($12) for dessert.

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort And Spa

2424 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 315, Honolulu

808-923-1234

Kaimuki Shokudo

Kaimuki Shokudo features a soba menu for lunch and just launched its izakaya-style menu during dinner. The menu features numerous small plates that are perfect for sharing.

Start off with popular cocktails like Toki Highball ($8) or Shokudo smoked Hojicha Fashioned ($15.50).

Highlights from the dinner menu include maguro sashimi ($15), mentai mochi cheese spring roll ($8), Okinawan sweet potato salad ($12) served with housemade fried sweet potato chips, ikura and ajitama, grilled vegetables ($14), and kamameshi ($42). The latter features rice cooked in a kama kettle with dashi broth, mushrooms and the fish of the week.

End with honey toast ($12) for dessert. Ask about the month’s featured flavors; recent choices included Kona coffee or azuki bean.

1127 11Th Ave., Honolulu

808-367-0966

Instagram: @Kaimukishokudo

Pai Honolulu

Starting Friday, July 21, PAI Honolulu is launching its pau hana menu, which will be available from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. Seating will be available on the patio in the outdoor covered rotunda of Harbor Court and at the restaurant’s inside bar.

Start with refreshing beverages like Summer Breeze ($8), Ginger Mule ($8) and Royal Plantation ($8). Shared appetizer plates include both savory and sweet choices like shrimp chips ($10), seafood cream croquette ($24) and foie gras French toast ($24). The dips and spreads platter ($32) features housemade grilled country sourdough, spiced focaccia chips and buttered toast points with your choice of miso eggplant hummus, Japanese beef curry rillette, citrus-cured salmon mousse with yuzu-marinated ikura and foie gras pate with strawberry gelee (supplemental $7).

During pau hana on Fridays, guests can enjoy live music by Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Ben Vegas, along with featured local guest musicians.

55 Merchant St. Ste. 110, Honolulu

808-744-2531

paihonolulu.com

Instagram: @Paihonolulu