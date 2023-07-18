comscore Hot and new | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Chew on This | Crave

Hot and new

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:07 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Thai fried chicken ($12.99)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Variety of new dishes

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Okinawan sweet potato salad ($12)

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Dips and spreads platter ($32)

Want to try someplace new around town? These spots recently opened or just launched new menus. Read more

Previous Story
Smash burger breakdown
Next Story
This beefy steak is quick and easy to grill

Scroll Up