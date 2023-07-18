As cases soar, ‘dementia villages’ look like the future of care
By Joann Plockova New York Times
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
PERKINS EASTMAN / NEW YORK TIMES
A new generation of treatment facilities aims to integrate dementia patients with the communities around them, blurring the line between home and hospital. Above, a rendering of the Avandell development in Holmdel, N.J., which is slated to open in the next two to three years.