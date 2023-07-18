Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii golfers compete in U.S. Girls’ Junior

Three golfers hailing from Hawaii are competing at the 7th U.S. Girls’ Junior. The USGA championship is being held in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Kara Kaneshiro, a Kalani graduate and rising freshman on the Colorado State University women’s golf team, leads the trio of Hawaii golfers. Kaneshiro sits in a tie for 42nd place after shooting a 75 in Monday’s opening round.

Leia Chung, a state champion at Leilehua and current freshman at Boise State, shot a 76 to tie for 60th place, while Punahou senior Nicole Ikeda is tied for 155th place after a first-round 86.

Kaneshiro, Chung and Ikeda will tee off on hole 10 in today’s second round. Chung will start first at 5:12 a.m., followed by Kaneshiro at 8:36 a.m. Ikeda will tee off at 9:32 a.m.

Bryan leads Hawaii surfers at Corona Open

Gabriela Bryan led a trio of Hawaii surfers in Monday’s opening round of the WSL Corona Open J-Bay in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

The Kauai surfer punched her ticket to the quarterfinal round with a win in Monday’s opening round by scoring a 5.67 on her first wave. She followed that up with a 7.00 for a heat-best 12.67 to beat Australian Molly Picklum (6.90) and American Caitlin Simmers (6.03).

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore finished in second place in the second heat and advanced to the elimination round to take on French surfer Johanne Defay. She scored 6.20 on rides of 2.37 and 3.83 points to fend off Lakey Peterson (5.93) to stay alive in the competition. South African Sara Baum won the heat with 9.50 points.

Haleiwa’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson scored a strong 15.00 in her heat on an 8.33 first wave and a 6.67 third wave. Her score would have netted her a win in any other heat, but American Caroline Marks scored a round-high 17.80 to advance. Johnson will take on Picklum in an elimination-round heat.

Star-Advertiser staff