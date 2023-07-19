Letter: State should clean up trash along highways

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I can’t agree more with the letter from Susanna Glanz bemoaning the weeds and graffiti plaguing Oahu and turning it into a Third World wannabe (“Graffiti, grime, weeds mar beauty of island,” Star-Advertiser, July 17) . I’d also like to point out the trash that is all over our highways. Read more

I can’t agree more with the letter from Susanna Glanz bemoaning the weeds and graffiti plaguing Oahu and turning it into a Third World wannabe (“Graffiti, grime, weeds mar beauty of island,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). I’d also like to point out the trash that is all over our highways.

I travel frequently and on my way home from the airport it is typical to see piles of trash all along the sides of the freeway. Additionally, the landscaping along the highways is pathetic: Not only are the weeds taking over but the landscape plants that were healthy have deteriorated and even died.

What is the matter with us that we tolerate such eyesores? Please, Gov. Green, can you get your Department of Transportation to deal with this and restore pride in our community by keeping it clean and planting lovely tropical plants for our residents and visitors to appreciate when they spend their hard-earned dollars to visit our state?

John McHugh

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter