comscore Letter: State should clean up trash along highways | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State should clean up trash along highways

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I can’t agree more with the letter from Susanna Glanz bemoaning the weeds and graffiti plaguing Oahu and turning it into a Third World wannabe (“Graffiti, grime, weeds mar beauty of island,” Star-Advertiser, July 17). I’d also like to point out the trash that is all over our highways. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Population size a factor in number of gun deaths

Scroll Up